Maple Leafs Coach Offers Update On John Tavares After Scary Collision

Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares was carted off the ice last night after taking an inadvertent knee to the face in the team’s first-round playoff series with the Montreal Canadians. While the brutal hit resulted in a scary situation for everyone involved, fans and players alike were pleased to see Tavares give a thumbs up as he was stretchered off.

After leaving the arena in Game 1, the captain was taken to a local hospital where Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said he was “conscious and communicating well.” Tavares stayed in the hospital overnight for further tests which have all “come back clear,” per ESPN.

John Tavares was stretchered off the ice after taking an inadvertent knee to the head. He gave a thumbs up as he was leaving the ice. (via @sportsnet)pic.twitter.com/potjpvujFX — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 21, 2021

While it seems now Tavares will make a full recovery, the situation was obviously frightening — leaving Leafs players “rattled and concerned” as they prepared to finish out their 2-1 loss. The game was 0-0 at the time of the incident.

“I’ve experienced a lot of different things, a lot of tough injuries like that in my time,” Keefe said. “In an empty building like that, it’s probably the most uncomfortable situation I’ve been a part of on the ice. It was really tough to get through.”

After taking a big hit near the board, Tavares went down to the ice where he was immediately met by the knee of Corey Perry as he skated past. With just a split second to make a move, Perry seemed to do everything he could to avoid the collision.

The NHL veteran went over to check on Tavares as he was carted off.

“I don’t know what else to do there,” Perry said. “I tried to jump. I know Johnny pretty well, and I just hope he’s OK.

“I honestly felt sick to my stomach when I saw it,” he added. “When I saw him, with the way he is, it’s a scary situation. I’ll reach out to him and talk to him and hopefully he’s OK.”

Here’s a clip of the play:

An extremely frightening situation on the ice in Toronto. Our thoughts are with John Tavares after this hitpic.twitter.com/QV0TtbEP6A — Snipe N’ Celly (@SnipeNCellyPod) May 21, 2021

Game 2 will take place tomorrow at 7 p.m. ET.