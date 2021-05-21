On Thursday night, the hockey world feared the worst when Toronto Maple Leafs star John Tavares laid motionless on the ice.

The scary moment happened just after Tavares was innocently checked to the ice near the blue line by Montreal defenseman Ben Chiarot. He fell to the ice after the check and took a knee to the face.

Canadiens forward Corey Perry came racing up the ice and collided with Tavares on the play. The Maple Leafs forward appeared to be knocked unconscious by the collision and laid motionless on the ice.

Trainers immediately tended to the injured Tavares, who tried get back to his feet after the hit. He looked woozy and fell back onto the ice while he was being tended to by medical personnel.

He was stretchered off the ice and the Maple Leafs have confirmed that he was taken to the hospital.

Leafs confirm John Tavares has been transported to hospital. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) May 21, 2021

As he was being stretchered off the ice, Tavares gave a thumbs up to the fans. That’s a good sign, but it’s still a scary incident that bears watching over the next few hours.

Hopefully Tavares makes a full recovery and is able to return to the ice soon.