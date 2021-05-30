Atlanta Braves Star Reportedly Arrested On Saturday

Atlanta Braves star hitter Marcell Ozuna was reportedly arrested on Saturday.

Ozuna, who is currently on the Injured List with a hand injury, was reportedly arrested and charged with aggravated assault strangulation and misdemeanor battery – family violence in Sandy Springs, Ga.

According to ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan, Major League Baseball is expected to open an investigation into Ozuna’s arrest.

“Major League Baseball is expected to open an investigation into Marcell Ozuna following his arrest, sources tell ESPN. He could be subject to the league’s domestic-violence policy and faces a potential suspension,” Passan reports.

Major League Baseball is expected to open an investigation into Marcell Ozuna following his arrest, sources tell ESPN. He could be subject to the league’s domestic-violence policy and faces a potential suspension. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) May 30, 2021

Ozuna, a two-time Major League Baseball All-Star, is on the Injured List with two broken fingers. He suffered an injury sliding into third base earlier this week.

The Atlanta Braves outfielder signed a four-year, $65 million contract with the NL East franchise this offseason. He was coming off a successful one-year deal with the Braves. Ozuna hit .338 with 18 home runs and 56 RBI during the shortened 2020 season.

Ozuna, an outfielder/designated hitter, has been in the MLB since 2013. He began his career with the Miami Marlins and played for the St. Louis Cardinals before signing with Atlanta.