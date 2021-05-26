Marcell Ozuna Suffers Nasty Injury While Sliding Into 3rd Base

Marcell Ozuna and the Atlanta Braves were served a tough break during Tuesday night’s matchup with the Boston Red Sox.

After an RBI grounder from Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies in the top of the third, Ozuna was thrown out as he slid head-first into third base. Before he could reach the plate, the two-time All Star’s hand came into contact with Boston third baseman Rafael Devers’ foot — causing his finger to bend in a brutally unnatural direction.

Helped off the diamond with his left hand covered by a towel, Ozuna left the 2-1 contest with what looked to be a dislocated finger.

Marcell Ozuna leaves the game after suffering a hand/finger injury while sliding into third base. Stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/8YJyF4fGSJ — Bally Sports: Braves (@BravesOnBally) May 26, 2021

While Ozuna’s two All-Star appearances came back in 2016 and 2017, the best year of his career was arguably this past 2020 season. Through 60 games and 267 plate appearances in last year’s shortened COVID-19 season, the star outfielder led the MLB in RBIs (56), home runs (18) and total bases (145).

Ozuna’s numbers aren’t quite up to that same level this year, but losing him is still a significant blow to the Braves roster. Even more weight will now be placed on fellow star outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr., who currently leads the MLB in both home runs (15) and runs (37).

With a 23-24 record heading into tonight, the Braves hold second place in the NL East.

Now without Ozuna, the team will look to add on to a three-game win streak tonight against the Red Sox.