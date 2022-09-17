Marcus Freeman Has 6-Word Reaction To First Notre Dame Win

After three failed attempts, Marcus Freeman has finally notched his first win as the Notre Dame head coach.

During his postgame interview following the Fighting Irish's win over the Cal Golden Bears, Freeman shared his thoughts on this long-awaited victory.

The first-year head coach is clearly relieved to have that first win in the rearview.

“It’s hard to win football games," Freeman said.

Freeman took over the Notre Dame head coaching job after the departure of Brian Kelly late last season. The former defensive coordinator stepped into the lead role for the first time in a bowl game loss to the Oklahoma State Cowboys last year.

After falling in a top-five matchup against his Ohio State alma mater in Week 1, Freeman dropped a far more disappointing home loss to Marshall this past weekend.

Today's 24-17 win over Cal certainly could've looked prettier for the Fighting Irish — but at least they finally have that first win behind them.

Freeman and Notre Dame will travel to Chapel Hill next weekend for a matchup against the undefeated North Carolina Tar Heels.