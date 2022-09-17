Marcus Freeman Is Trending Amid Notre Dame's Struggles vs. Cal

SOUTH BEND, IN - OCTOBER 02: Notre Dame Fighting Irish linebackers coach Marcus Freeman looks on during a game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Cincinnati Bearcats on October 2, 2021, in South Bend, IN. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Marcus Freeman is in danger of starting his head coaching career at 0-4.

The Fighting Irish are currently tied 17-17 with the Cal Golden Bears in the fourth quarter at Notre Dame Stadium.

Freeman took over the program's head coaching job after the departure of Brian Kelly late last season. He took the sideline for his first contest in a bowl game loss to Oklahoma State.

In 2022, the former defensive coordinator has started 0-2 with losses to Ohio State and Marshall.

Freeman is trending on social amid his team's most recent struggles.

"Marcus Freeman can’t catch a break so far," one fan wrote.

"Notre Dame has been booed to the locker room at halftime in Marcus Freeman's first two home games. That's a big yikes," another said.

"The Marcus Freeman era is going swimmingly…" another added sarcastically.

Will Freeman notch his first win as a head coach this afternoon?