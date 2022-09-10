Marcus Freeman Made Embarrassing History Today - Here's How

SOUTH BEND, IN - NOVEMBER 20: Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman looks on during a game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on November 20, 2021 at Notre Dame Stadium, in South Bend, IN. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Notre Dame's football program is among the most storied in the sport. Unfortunately for head coach Marcus Freeman, he made some history of his own with Saturday's loss to unranked Marshall.

Per ESPN Stats & Info:

"Marcus Freeman [becomes] the first head coach in Notre Dame history to lose his first 3 games. He lost in the Fiesta Bowl last season and last week's opener vs Ohio State."

After playing Ohio State about as well as a team could last week, the Fighting Irish were stunned by Charles Huff's Thundering Herd.

Senior running back Khalan Laborn was big reason for Marshall's success (as was their defense) rushing for 163 yards and a touchdown on 31 carries.

We'll see what Marcus Freeman can come up with in Week 3 vs. Cal.