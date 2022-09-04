Marcus Freeman Makes His Opinion On C.J. Stroud Very Clear

COLUMBUS, OH - NOVEMBER 20: Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud #7 passes the ball during the game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Michigan State Spartans at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio on November 20, 2021. (Photo by Jason Mowry/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

C.J. Stroud had a big second half performance for the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday night.

The second-year quarterback was able to lead the Buckeyes to a comeback win against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish as they scored one touchdown in each quarter.

Stroud finished the contest with 223 yards passing and two touchdowns and even caught some praise from Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman.

“He hit three or four of those,” Freeman said via ClutchPoints. “He’s going out of bounds and I’m looking at him, and in my mind, I’m saying there’s no way that’s a completion. They ended up being completions. Hats off to him."

“There’s a reason why he’s a Heisman Trophy candidate and they got a really good team.”

Stroud was a Heisman Trophy runner-up last season after he barely lost out to Bryce Young.

He'll look to bring home the award this season before he likely declares for the NFL Draft next year.