Marcus Freeman Reacts To Being Huge Underdog At Ohio State

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - JANUARY 01: Head coach Marcus Freeman of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish looks on before the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at State Farm Stadium on January 01, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

The Fighting Irish being a three-possession dog to Ohio State was news to Notre Dame's Marcus Freeman. But once he found out, it went straight to the bulletin board.

Saying via The Athletic's Matt Fortuna:

I didn't know that. I'm gonna write that down. You said 17.5 points, right? We'll use that in a team meeting today. It's good to know.

Freeman returns to the stadium that he once called home in his head coaching debut. And while he takes the reins of the No. 5 team in the country, they face one of their toughest tests early in Columbus.

While Freeman has history with Ohio State, he said he's not feeling any extra emotion heading into Saturday.

"I'm pretty emotionless about going back to Ohio State," the ND coach said. "But we get to play a great team in a great hostile environment... Like any competitor, you get butterflies and excitement to play in a place like that."