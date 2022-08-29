Marcus Freeman Reveals True Feelings On Return To Ohio State

SOUTH BEND, IN - NOVEMBER 20: Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman looks on during a game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on November 20, 2021 at Notre Dame Stadium, in South Bend, IN. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

One of the biggest storylines going into Marcus Freeman's debut on Notre Dame's sideline: facing his alma mater Ohio State.

On Monday, Freeman was asked about returning to The Shoe but he says he's "emotionless" about the homecoming.

"I'm pretty emotionless about going back to Ohio State, but we get to play a great team in a great hostile environment..." Freeman said. "Like any competitor, you get butterflies and excitement to play in a place like that."

The Fighting Irish enter as heavy underdogs to the No. 2 Buckeyes. Something that Freeman said he'll be using as motivation for his guys:

17.5 points? We'll use that in the team meeting today. It's good to know.

Ohio State and Notre Dame kickoff on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET.