Marcus Freeman Sends Clear Message About Notre Dame's New Starting Quarterback

SOUTH BEND, IN - NOVEMBER 20: Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman looks on during a game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on November 20, 2021 at Notre Dame Stadium, in South Bend, IN. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

On Saturday, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish announced sophomore Tyler Buchner as the team's starting quarterback for the 2022 college football season.

According to new head coach Marcus Freeman, Buchner earned his starting job in deciding fashion.

"He's an alpha male in that room," Freeman said, per Notre Dame insider Tyler Horka.

Buchner won this year's starting job over returning junior Drew Pyne. He also leads the quarterback room over four-star freshman Steve Angeli and legacy reserve Ron Powlus III.

Buchner appeared in 10 games for the Fighting Irish in 2021, serving as the primary backup for now-Colts quarterback Jack Coan. The true freshman QB led the team in passing yards when he took over for a benched Coan in a Week 6 win over the Virginia Tech Hokies. He finished the year with 336 passing yards and three touchdowns.

Buchner joined the Notre Dame program as a four-star recruit in the 2021 class. The California native was ranked as the No. 11 quarterback recruit in the class, per 247Sports.

Notre Dame will kickoff its 2022 season with a marquee matchup against the Ohio State Buckeyes on September 3.