Marcus Morris Ejected For Hard Foul On Ja Morant

Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant is well-known for his violent attacks on the rim. But on Tuesday night, the 22-year-old superstar was met by an equally-violent challenge.

During tonight’s matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers, Morant took a big hit from Marcus Morris as he attacked the basket on a fast break.

Morris was issued a Flagrant 2 and was ejected for a blow to the face that caused Morant to crash down awkwardly on FedEx Forum floor.

Take a look at the play here:

Marcus Morris was ejected for this flagrant foul on Ja Morant. pic.twitter.com/o3pJoXhUTu — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 9, 2022

It’s no surprise this foul was deemed an ejectable offense, especially considering it came against one of the league’s most electric up-and-coming players.

In just his third NBA season, Ja Morant is averaging 26.4 points, 6.9 assists and 5.9 rebounds per game. Behind these career-high scoring stats, the former No. 2 overall pick has the Grizzlies poised in third place in the West with a 37-18 record.

The Grizzlies currently lead the Clippers by 30 points late in the fourth quarter. Morant finished his night with 30 points, seven rebounds and five assists.