Marcus Morris Ejected For Hard Foul On Ja Morant

Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant.MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - FEBRUARY 08: Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies brings the ball up court during the first half against the Los Angeles Clippers at FedExForum on February 08, 2022 in Memphis, Tennessee. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant is well-known for his violent attacks on the rim. But on Tuesday night, the 22-year-old superstar was met by an equally-violent challenge.

During tonight’s matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers, Morant took a big hit from Marcus Morris as he attacked the basket on a fast break.

Morris was issued a Flagrant 2 and was ejected for a blow to the face that caused Morant to crash down awkwardly on FedEx Forum floor.

Take a look at the play here:

It’s no surprise this foul was deemed an ejectable offense, especially considering it came against one of the league’s most electric up-and-coming players.

In just his third NBA season, Ja Morant is averaging 26.4 points, 6.9 assists and 5.9 rebounds per game. Behind these career-high scoring stats, the former No. 2 overall pick has the Grizzlies poised in third place in the West with a 37-18 record.

The Grizzlies currently lead the Clippers by 30 points late in the fourth quarter. Morant finished his night with 30 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

