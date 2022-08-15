Marcus Peters Activated On Monday: NFL World Reacts

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 08: Marcus Peters #24 and teammate Marlon Humphrey #44 of the Baltimore Ravens react after breaking up a pass during the fourth quarter of an NFL game against the Buffalo Bills at New Era Field on December 08, 2019 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

The Baltimore Ravens got some much-needed good news on Monday afternoon.

Star cornerback Marcus Peters took the field for practice in full uniform which means that he's been activated off the PUP list.

Ravens fans are fired up after seeing this news.

Peters is coming off a torn ACL that he suffered during training camp last year. He had to miss the entire 2021-22 season because of it after he had a stellar 2020-21 campaign.

He finished that 2020 season with 52 total tackles (46 solo), one sack, four forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, four interceptions, and nine passes defended.

He'll start opposite Marlon Humphrey, who is Baltimore's other strong starting corner.

Getting Peters back will be a big boost to a Ravens defense that figures to be one of the best in the league this season.