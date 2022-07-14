Marcus Smart Reacts To The Celtics Trading For Malcolm Brogdon

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 16: Marcus Smart #36 of the Boston Celtics celebrates with Jaylen Brown #7 after a basket in the fourth quarter against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center on March 16, 2022 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

Earlier this offseason, the Boston Celtics made headlines with a trade to acquire Malcolm Brogdon.

The Celtics traded Daniel Theis, Aaron Nesmith, a 2023 first-round pick, Nik Stauskas, Malik Fitts and Juwan Morgan to the Indiana Pacers for the former NBA Rookie of the Year.

After taking a few weeks to think about the move, Celtics star Marcus Smart gave his thoughts. He's a fan.

Here's what he said, via NESN.

I love it,” Smart told The Athletic. “You’ve got two veteran guys who can feed off each other, who can rotate and help this team in multiple ways. I think it’s going to fit perfect. Not one of us will have all the pressure of running the team. We’re doing this together.”

He also spoke about the addition of Danilo Gallinari.

"We got two talented players," he said. "Of course, we all know what Malcolm brings to the table, we know what Gallo brings. And it’s just exciting to add those guys. So for me, I’m excited. I’m excited to get in the gym with them, I’m excited to work with them."

The Celtics reached the NBA Finals last season. With Brogdon on the team, Boston could be in the title hunt once again.