Star MLB Pitcher Challenges Fired NASCAR Driver To Fight

A standout MLB pitcher has challenged NASCAR driver Kyle Larson to a post-career fight following his racist remark on a video game stream.

Larson, 27, was suspended indefinitely by NASCAR following his remark on an iRacing event on Sunday evening. The star driver used a racial slur when he appeared to lose contact with his spotter.

“You can’t hear me?” Larson said on the stream. “Hey, (N-word).”

Larson has since been fired by his racing team and has lost some of his sponsorships. It’s unclear when or if he’ll race again.

New York Mets pitcher Marcus Stroman had a strong response to the controversy on Twitter.

“He should never be allowed to race again in NASCAR. Said that derogatory word so nonchalantly. Your apology doesn’t matter. Post-career…I’ll fight this man in a UFC event for charity. He needs his ass beat. Would love to hear him say that word in the octagon!” he wrote.

Larson apologized for his remark earlier this week.

“I feel very sorry for my family, my friends, my partners, the NASCAR community. And especially the African-American community,” Larson said. “I understand the damage is probably irreparable. I’ll own up to that. But I just wanted to let you all know how sorry I am. And I hope everybody is staying safe during these crazy times.”