January 01, 2016: ESPN sideline reporter Maria Taylor before the Rose Bowl game of Stanford versus Iowa at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena , CA. (Photo by Adam Davis/Icon Sportswire) (Photo by Adam Davis/Icon Sportswire/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

NBC Sports has named Maria Taylor as the new permanent host for Football Night in America.

The former ESPN personality will take over for longtime host Mike Tirico, who is heading to the Sunday Night Football booth to replace longtime play-by-play man Al Michaels.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this major sports media news.

"Well deserved! Maria has IT!" one fan wrote.

"Happy to see Maria Taylor continue to shine in NBC. Congrats," another added.

Taylor left ESPN last year after she and the network failed to agree on a contract extension. These failed contract negotiations came just a few weeks after her former colleague Rachel Nicholas was caught on tape suggesting that Taylor landed the 2020 NBA Finals coverage job because ESPN was "feeling pressure" due to the network's "crappy longtime record on diversity."

Soon after her departure from ESPN, Taylor landed a job covering the Olympics for NBC. She also hosted the network's Super Bowl pregame show earlier this year.