Marine Family Makes Opinion On Brittney Griner Trade Clear

US Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) basketball player Brittney Griner, who was detained at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport and later charged with illegal possession of cannabis

Last week, the United States agreed to a prisoner swap with Russia centered around Brittney Griner and Viktor Bout. Former Marine Paul Whelan wasn't included in the deal.

Whelan has been detained in Russia since December of 2018. President Biden announced that securing Whelan's release remains a high priority for his administration.

With that said, staff members at the White House had a virtual meeting with Whelan's sister, Elizabeth, on Monday.

The Whelan family said in a statement that Monday's meeting gives them hope that this administration isn't letting "grass grow under their feet."

"The announcement of imminent discussions with the Russian Federation is also positive news," the Whelan family continued. "These initial steps give us hope that the third time is the charm."

ESPN's T.J. Quinn reported last week that Russia refused to negotiate a prisoner swap involving Whelan. The United States could either accept the deal involving Griner, or walk away from negotiations with no one in return.

"Sadly for totally illegitimate reasons, Russia is treating Paul’s case differently than Brittney’s and while we have not yet succeeded in securing Paul’s release, we are not giving up, we will never give up," Biden said last Thursday.

Time will tell if the United States can free Whelan.