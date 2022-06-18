Mariners Getting Crushed For Their Mike Trout Decision

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - APRIL 16: Mike Trout #27 of the Los Angeles Angels bats in the third inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Park in Arlington on April 16, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The Seattle Mariners are getting crushed for their decision regarding Mike Trout on Saturday afternoon.

In an extra innings battle between the Mariners and Angels in Seattle on Saturday, Trout came to the plate with two outs and a man on third.

It's worth mentioning Trout practically owns the Mariners. Each time he plays in Seattle he puts up absurd numbers.

However, the Mariners took their chances and pitched to Trout. It ended how you'd expect. Trout went yard to give the Angels a 4-2 lead in the 10th inning.

"Mike Trout's 2-run homer in the top of the 10th!"

What on earth were the Mariners thinking? Why would you pitch to Trout in that scenario?

"For some reason the Mariners didn't just intentionally walk Mike Trout in the 10th inning," said Angels reporter Jeff Fletcher. "He hit his 50th career HR against the Mariners. The Angels are up 4-2 in the 10th."

"Final: #Angels 4, #Mariners 2 (Game 1): Mike Trout hits a go-ahead two-run homer in the 10th after the Mariners decide not to intentionally walk him. And, fittingly, it was caught by an Angels fan wearing a Trout jersey," Rhett Bollinger added.

Seattle's going to regret that one.

The Angels held on in the bottom of the 10th to win 4-2, thanks to Trout's go-ahead blast.