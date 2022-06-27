Mariners, Royals Have Reportedly Agreed To Notable Trade

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JULY 03: A general view during the game between the Seattle Mariners and the St. Louis Cardinals at T-Mobile Park on July 03, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images)

The Seattle Mariners reportedly dealt for a former All-Star on Monday.

According to the USA Today's Bob Nightengale, the Mariners "acquire DH/1B Carlos Santana from the Royals for RHP Wyatt Mills and minor league RHP William Fleming."

Noting, "Santana was hitting .357 in June with two homers and 11 RBI with a 1.032 OPS."

Santana's numbers had dropped off quite a bit over the past two seasons, and up until this month it was looking like it could be three.

However, a .357/.478/.554 slash line in June has boosted his 2022 campaign. And although his overall counting stats are still well-below his prime years, Santana should at least get a chance to keep his hot streak going with Seattle's Ty France still out.

In a corresponding move, the Royals called up first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino to fill his roster spot.

Santana started the month with a .161 batting average, but has since raised it to .216.