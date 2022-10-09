Mariners Stun The Blue Jays With Shocking Comeback: Fans React

From down 8-1 to ALDS bound, the Seattle Mariners pulled off the improbable against the Blue Jays on Saturday night.

Seattle stormed back from a seven-run deficit to author the second-biggest comeback in MLB playoff history.

Fans reacted to the amazing feat on social media.

"The MLB playoffs first began 119 years ago. This was only the third time EVER that a team rallied from 7+ runs down!!" SportsCenter tweeted.

"Mariners shock the Jays and come back from down SEVEN to advance to the ALDS ... They will head to Houston to take on the Astros," said B/R Walk-Off.

"ALDS BOUND. #EmbraceTheChaos."

"The last time the Mariners won a playoff series, George Kirby was three years old," commented ESPN's Mina Kimes. "Sports!"

"The Mariners were down 8-1 in the 6th and came back to beat Toronto and advance to the ALDS ... It’s the largest comeback in MLB postseason history by a road team," noted SB Nation.

"They did it!! Kirby did it! Frazier did it! The Mariners frickin’ did it!!!! Playoff baseball is coming back to Seattle this coming week!!!" exclaimed Seahawks beat writer Gregg Bell. "WOW!"

Gotta love it.

(Sorry Canada).