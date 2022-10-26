Mario Cristobal Announces Update On Quarterback Tyler Van Dyke

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - SEPTEMBER 10: Miami head coach Mario Cristobal yells and gestures on the field before the college football game between the Southern Miss Golden Eagles and the University of Miami Hurricanes on September 10, 2022 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL. (Photo by Doug Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

During this past Saturday's 45-21 blowout loss to Duke, Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke was forced out of the game with a shoulder injury.

This coming Saturday, the Hurricanes will travel to Virginia for an ACC matchup against the Cavaliers. Midway through the week, Van Dyke's status is still unknown.

First-year Miami head coach Mario Cristobal shared an update on his quarterback on Wednesday.

“Tyler has improved a bunch,” Cristobal said, per On3. “Status still unknown, we’ll determine that a little bit later.”

After Van Dyke was knocked out of the game this past weekend, backup Jake Garcia stepped in as the team's leading signal caller. The freshman QB committed five turnovers (three interceptions and two fumbles).

That being said, Cristobal is still confident in his backup option.

“Jake has practiced really well,” Cristobal added. “So we feel confident, obviously, in the room. But we’ll have an update hopefully by Friday as we get closer to game time.”

With Saturday's loss, the Hurricanes — who entered the season as preseason No. 16 — dropped to 3-4 on the year.