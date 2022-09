COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 17: Head coach Mario Cristobal of the Miami Hurricanes looks on during warm ups prior to the game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field on September 17, 2022 in College Station, Texas. (Photo by Jack Gorman/Getty Images) Jack Gorman/Getty Images

Mario Cristobal is taking the arrows on social media as Miami is being handled by Middle Tennessee State on Saturday.

The Hurricanes find themselves down 24-10 at half, but Cristobal won't be catching a break from fans any time soon if things continue to go in the direction they're heading in right now.

Miami still has two quarters to get it right. They'll need to make a statement with their first drive of the second half.