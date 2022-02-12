Mark Andrews Asked To Name The NFL’s Best Tight End

In his fourth NFL season with the Baltimore Ravens, Mark Andrews solidified himself as one of the best tight ends in the league. Through a full 17 games, the 26-year-old star logged a career-high 1,361 yards and nine touchdowns on 107 receptions.

So, where does he rank himself among the other top-tier tight ends in the league?

When asked about this during our Q&A on Friday, Andrews gave a humble yet confident answer — lauding some of the league’s other elite TE talent in the process. He says his competition with guys like Travis Kelce, George Kittle and Darren Waller helps push him to new heights.

“I tell people I always try to be best. I want to be the best. There’s a lot of really good tight ends. I think the upper echelon of tight ends right now are all competing. I don’t like to name one person the best because you look at guys like Travis Kelce, who has six 1,000-yard seasons in a row and is just a total baller. George Kittle is one of the most complete tight ends ever. And Darren Waller is just a freak athlete and a really, really good tight end. All those guys, man. They’re really good. I think it’s fun we’re able to compete and push each other to be better.”

Andrews’ 1,361 yards led all tight ends this year. Kelce followed closely behind with 1,125 yards and Kittle came in at No. 4 with 910 yards. Waller (665 yards) was injured for much of the season. Andrews was also tied with Kelce and a few others in the top spot for tight end receiving touchdowns (9).

If Andrews continues to improve like he did with this year’s All-Pro season, the case for him as the No. 1 tight end in the league will only strengthen.