Mark Andrews Names The Toughest NFL Defensive Player He’s Faced

Now through four years of his young NFL career, Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews has faced off against some of the best defensive talent in the league.

As one of the top tight ends in the league, Andrews will often draw some difficult matchups. And during a recent interview, the 26-year-old TE named his toughest opponent to date.

“For me, I think Kevin Byard. Kevin Byard is a really good player,” he said. “He’s kind of the guy they stick on tight ends a lot. He’s got a really good strong punch to him and whenever I go against him I really know I have to bring it.”

Mark Andrews named the best defender he's faced, the NFL's best tight end and more in our recent conversation. Full Q&A from @matthew_audilet:

Byard stands 5-foot-11 compared to Andrews’ 6-foot-5 frame. But despite this size difference, the superstar safety has been able to find success as one of the most physical defensive backs in the league.

In his sixth season with the Tennessee Titans this year, Byard logged 88 tackles, 13 passes defended, two forced fumbles and five interceptions. Behind these stats, the 28 year old notched his second Pro-Bowl and All-Pro honors.

The last time the Titans and Ravens faced off, Andrews reeled in just four receptions for 41 yards.