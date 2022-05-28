Mark Andrews Reveals His "End Goal" For 2022 Season

CINCINNATI, OHIO - DECEMBER 26: Mark Andrews #89 of the Baltimore Ravens catches a touchdown pass during the fourth quarter in the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on December 26, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Ravens All-Pro tight end has has the big money contract, the accolades and the numbers. But, his end goal for the 2022 season has nothing to do with that.

He wants to win.

After signing a massive deal to remain in Baltimore, Andrews posted ridiculous TE stats, catching a career-high 107 balls for over 1,300 in last season. But, that's not what its about he told the CBSSports.com.

I just work, man. I work hard ... so I'm hungry. But I don't really care [about accolades]. Obviously, it was an honor to have a great season. But that's not the end goal. The end goal is to, hopefully, [become] a Super Bowl champion and have a ring.

Andrews commitment is exemplified by his appearance at the Ravens voluntary OTAs.

That's why I'm here right now, that's why we're working hard. We have a special team. And obviously, last year wasn't the year we wanted, and we had a lot of things that kind of played into that. So, once we get guys back healthy, and we're working together, it's going to be awesome.

At 26-years-old, Mark Andrews still has a lot of great football in front of him. And the Ravens will need it in order to remain contenders in the packed AFC conference.