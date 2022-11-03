Mark Cuban Announced As Owner For New Sports League

DALLAS, TEXAS - DECEMBER 10: Dallas Mavericks owner, Mark Cuban at American Airlines Center on December 10, 2018 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Sports fans have long wondered if Mark Cuban would purchase another sports team. The Dallas Mavericks owner added to his portfolio, but perhaps not in a game anyone expected.

The VIBE Pickleball League announced Cuban as its first owner. The new six-team league, fueled by the PPA Tour, will start in 2023.

"Just like millions of other Americans, I’ve been following pickleball over the past few years, and I couldn’t pass up the chance to invest in the fastest-growing game in the country," Cuban said in a statement. "VIBE presents an unparalleled opportunity to launch a new pro league that will feature the best of the best in a highly competitive setting. I can’t wait to be a part of it."

VIBE will feature the PPA Tour's top-ranked stars, including Ben Johns and Anna Leigh Waters. The news league will reveal its other five owners before holding an inaugural draft this December in Las Vegas.

"The VIBE Pickleball League is going to be a must-watch as it will showcase the world’s best pickleball in an exciting team format," PPA Tour Commissioner and CEO Connor Pardoe said. "With our top players, renowned ownership group, and top-tier broadcasting partners, the league will reimagine how people enjoy and experience team pickleball."

With participants nearly doubling over the last five years, pickleball is rapidly rising in popularity. VIBE will compete with Major League Pickleball, which has recently added LeBron James and Tom Brady among its owners.

Pickleball's swift growth was apparently a pitch Cuban couldn't turn down.