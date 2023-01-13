Mark Cuban Furious With Officials After Mavericks Win Over Lakers

PHOENIX, AZ - OCTOBER 17: Owner Mark Cuban of the Dallas Mavericks reacts during the second half of the NBA game against the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena on October 17, 2018 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Suns defeated defeated the Mavericks 121-100. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Close games always put referee performances under the microscope.

After the Mavericks' double-overtime win over the Lakers on Thursday night, team owner Mark Cuban expressed his discontent with the officiating team — particularly when it came to the treatment of his superstar player, Luka Doncic.

The Lakers played an extremely physical brand of basketball when guarding Luka.

"Stan van gundy is absolutely right. Worst officiated game. Luka gets no respect. Unreal," Cuban wrote on Twitter after the game.

Despite this perceived lack of calls for Luka, the Slovenian superstar finished the game with 35 points, 14 rebounds and 13 assists — including an incredible game-tying, step-back three at the end of regulation.

The Mavericks claimed victory with a 119-115 final score in double overtime. Cuban's squad is now 24-19 on the season and 4th place in the Western Conference.

Cuban will no doubt receive a fine from the NBA for openly criticizing game officials.