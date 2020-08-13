For some reason, Fox News vs. NBA television ratings has become a topic of debate in the sports media world this month.

Outkick the Coverage’s Clay Travis has been leading the charge, consistently pointing out how much better Fox News’ primetime ratings are in comparison to the NBA.

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban responded to a tweet about Tucker Carlson’s ratings over the weekend. He chimed in again on Thursday afternoon.

“Lol. You do realize that was the day Joe Biden picked Kamala Harris? Nothing makes a Fox News viewer want to get lied to more. And while we are at it, explain why advertisers pay 3x or more for a prime time NBA spot over a Fox News Spot? And who has had advertiser boycotts?” Cuban wrote on Twitter.

Cuban also echoed a fan’s comment about the conservative media’s coverage of the NBA.

“‘Nobody cares about the NBA – and to show how little no one cares about it, I’m going to talk about it constantly’ – Clay and all of the other hot take artists on Fox Sports Radio,” the fan wrote.

“So true – and applies to most conservative media,” Cuban responded.

The NBA is currently finishing up its seeding portion of the bubble at Disney World in Orlando, Florida. The playoffs are set to begin next week. It will be interesting to see what the TV ratings look like when the games really matter.