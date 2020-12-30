Mark Cuban Shares Theory On Why Luka Doncic Isn’t In Prime Shape

Physical fitness is really the only thing you can knock Luka Doncic for so far in his NBA career. Coming into the 2020-21 season, the Dallas Mavericks emerging superstar has faced some criticism for his lack of stamina.

Franchise owner Mark Cuban believes he knows the reason behind Doncic’s lack of basketball shape.

Doncic was originally scheduled to play for and train with the Slovenian National team during the offseason. When international play was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns, Doncic was robbed of some crucial workouts.

Doncic acknowledged his lack of conditioning in a press conference after the Mavs’ final preseason game. He noted that he’s never been the type of player to rely on an overly-athletic build, but he’s working to improve as the season moves forward.

As the undoubted face of the franchise, Luka Doncic bears the brunt of responsibility for the franchise’s successes and failures. While a slow start to offseason conditioning may not be a big deal for most players, the rising superstar is feeling the heat from critics now more than ever.

“Luka knows that when that happens, he’s going to get the blame, no matter what,” Cuban said, via Mavericks reporter Callie Caplan of The Dallas Morning News. “But there’s nobody in the organization that has changed our perspective of Luka at all. We know he’s amazing. He’s a top-three, top-five player in the league and he’s only going to get better.”

Despite his reported poor shape, Luka Doncic has looked as good as ever in the start to his third-year campaign. The crafty small forward has averaged 27.7 points, 6.7 assists and seven rebounds through Dallas’ first three games.

If he can improve on his outstanding play from last year, Doncic will be a potential MVP candidate in no time.