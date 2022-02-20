Mark Cuban’s Old Comment On The NFL Is Going Viral

The National Football League appears to be as strong as ever, with the league coming off an incredible postseason, both on the field and in the television ratings department.

NFL games are the most-watched events in the country and there isn’t a close second. It’s difficult to see that changing anytime soon, too.

There’s a reason why @NFL is the highest rated TV show in America…by a mile. They put on an extraordinary entertainment product. The best in the world. — Elex Michaelson (@Elex_Michaelson) February 14, 2022

The NFL just had its highest regular season ratings in six years https://t.co/YdVgdMT0Ql — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) February 13, 2022

Years back, though, there was some speculation about the National Football League’s future.

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban predicted in 2014 that the league was going to “implode” in 10 years.

“I think the NFL is 10 years away from an implosion,” the Dallas Mavericks owner told reporters in 2014. “I’m just telling you, pigs get fat, hogs get slaughtered. And they’re getting hoggy. Just watch. Pigs get fat, hogs get slaughtered. When you try to take it too far, people turn the other way.

“I’m just telling you, when you’ve got a good thing and you get greedy, it always, always, always, always, always turns on you. That’s rule number one of business.” Cuban’s point was that the NFL was trying to take over every night of TV. He didn’t think it would hold up long-term. “They’re trying to take over every night of TV,” Cuban said. “Initially, it’ll be, ‘Yeah, they’re the biggest-rating thing that there is.’ Okay, Thursday, that’s great, regardless of whether it impacts [the NBA] during that period when we cross over. Then if it gets Saturday, now you’re impacting colleges. Now it’s on four days a week. “It’s all football. At some point, the people get sick of it.”

Well, we’re a couple years out from his 10-year mark, and it doesn’t seem like that’s going to happen.