Mark Dantonio Names The Loudest Crowd In The Big Ten

LINCOLN, NE - NOVEMBER 17: Head coach Mark Dantonio of the Michigan State Spartans leads the team on the field before the game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium on November 17, 2018 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

In 13 years as head coach at Michigan State and 40 total years in football, Mark Dantonio has been to a lot of loud rival stadiums. But among the Big Ten schools, one has always stood out to him.

During an interview with the Big Ten Network, Dantonio was asked a series of questions about his favorite teams, players and stadiums outside of Michigan State. When he was asked to identify the loudest crowd in the Big Ten, he picked Penn State as his No. 1.

"You know that's a tough one. There are some great crowds out there. But I would have to say maybe Penn State," Dantonio said.

He didn't go into details on why he chose Beaver Stadium. It shouldn't be that hard to figure out though.

With a capacity of 106,572 people, Beaver Stadium is the second-highest capacity stadium in America and the fourth-highest in the world. And the Nittany Lions faithful do a masterful job of filling every one of those seats on a regular basis.

Wins over the Nittany Lions at State College were hard fought and hard to come by during Mark Dantonio's tenure. Of his 10 games against Penn State, six were at Beaver Stadium and three were wins.

Two of those wins were decided by one score. The Spartans' 2014 win at Penn State was their only road blowout win - a 34-10 win.

What do you think the loudest crowd in the Big Ten was?