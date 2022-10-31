Mark Davis Announces Decision On Coach Josh McDaniels

HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 27: Owner Mark Davis of the Oakland Raiders watches players warm up before the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on October 27, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

In case anyone thought that Josh McDaniels' job was on the line, well think again.

Even though the Raiders are off to a 2-5 start, owner Mark Davis said on Monday afternoon that McDaniels will be their head coach for a long time.

“Josh McDaniels is our head coach and will be for years to come," Davis said.

This statement comes less than 24 hours after the Raiders got shutout by the New Orleans Saints, 24-0. The Raiders also only crossed midfield once during that loss.

It's been a season of disappointment, but Davis isn't interested in making what some would consider a "panic move." He thinks McDaniels has what it takes to turn this team around.

The Raiders will look to bounce back from that dreadful loss when they take on the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on Nov. 6.

Kickoff will be at 1 p.m. ET.