Mark Davis’ Comment About Getting Super Bowl Going Viral

The Las Vegas Raiders haven’t had many things go their way this year.

Whether it be losing streaks, injuries, coaching scandals or legal trouble, the franchise has been taking losses left and right — on and off the field.

But on Wednesday, the Raiders got some good news. The NFL has officially announced that the struggling team is set to host the 2024 Super Bowl in Las Vegas.

Raiders owner Mark Davis responded to this news with a comment that has since gone viral on Twitter.

“When you’re not winning on the field, it’s nice to win off it,” he said, per Las Vegas insider Vic Tafur.

Mark Davis: “When you're not winning on the field, it's nice to win off it." — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) December 15, 2021

After starting the year at 5-2, the Raiders have now dropped five of their last six games.

In addition to these struggles on the field, the team has also dealt with the firing of head coach Jon Gruden, the arrested of former first-round wide receiver Henry Ruggs and a significant injury for superstar tight end Darren Waller.

While a future Super Bowl hosting gig is certainly good for the organization, it doesn’t exactly overshadow the mess that has been the 2021 season so far.

The Raiders, who are currently last in the AFC West, will look to get back on track against the Cleveland Browns in Week 15.