Mark Davis Trending For Old Comments On Colin Kaepernick

HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 27: Owner Mark Davis of the Oakland Raiders watches players warm up before the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on October 27, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Mark Davis has long been supportive of Colin Kaepernick, at least with his words.

Two years ago, the Raiders owner endorsed the idea of adding Kaepernick to the team's roster — telling his coaches and executives that they have his "blessing."

Just last month, Davis shared another message of support for the former NFL QB.

"I believe in Colin Kaepernick. He deserves every chance in the world to become a quarterback in the National Football League. I still stand by it. If our coaches and general manager want to bring him in, I would welcome him with open arms," he said.

On Wednesday, Davis put his money where his mouth is.

Kaepernick is reportedly scheduled for his first NFL workout in years.

Davis' old messages of support for Kaepernick are trending following today's news.

The Raiders already have four quarterbacks listed on their roster: Derek Carr, Nick Mullens, Jarrett Stidham and Chase Garbers.

Stay tuned for updates on this developing situation.