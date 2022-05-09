Mark Davis Was Asked About Former President's Allegations

HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 27: Owner Mark Davis of the Oakland Raiders watches players warm up before the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on October 27, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

A concerning situation has come to light within the Raiders' front office. Last week, the Raiders unexpectedly and abruptly said good by to interim team president Dan Ventrelle. We later on learned why.

Ventrelle released a lengthy statement detailing the behind-the-scenes process that unfolded. He allegedly received multiple complaints from employees saying Davis created a hostile work environment.

Ventrelle then claims Davis was dismissive of the complaints, so he informed the NFL of the issues. He was then fired in retaliation.

Davis, meanwhile, has since responded to Ventrelle's statement.

“I’ve heard about [Ventrelle’s statement], but I won’t comment on it,” Davis said, via Ed Graney of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “The only thing I want made clear is that Dan Ventrelle was never president of the Raiders. He has always been the interim president. . . . The interim was always a temporary designation to determine whether he would be the [full-time] president or not. . . . He is not the president of the Las Vegas Raiders. Never was.”

The NFL will no doubt look into this. It's also plausible Ventrelle takes further action.

This Raiders' offseason isn't quiet, that's for sure.