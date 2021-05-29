A former Utah Jazz star player has reportedly passed away at the age of 64, according to multiple reports.

Mark Eaton, a one-time All-Star and two-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year, has died. KUTV in Utah confirmed the news on Saturday morning.

Mark Eaton the former Utah Jazz player and two-time NBA defensive player of the year, has died. 2 News learned of his passing from two sources close to Eaton. Eaton went for a bike ride around 8pm Friday in Summit County and did not return home. No foul play is suspected but his cause of death is not known.

Eaton, who played for the Jazz from 1982-1993, is one of the best defenders in team history. He was the Defensive Player of the Year in 1985 and ’89. Eaton was a five-time All-Defensive Team selection.

Former NBA player Mark Eaton, a one-time All-Star and two-time Defensive Player of the Year, has passed away at the age of 64. Eaton played 12 seasons with the Utah Jazz from 1982-1993. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 29, 2021

Eaton’s tragic passing has been confirmed by multiple Jazz reporters.

Can confirm: Jazz All-Star and DPOY center Mark Eaton has died at the age of 64. — Andy Larsen (@andyblarsen) May 29, 2021

Waking up to sad news this morning. Jazz all-star, restaurateur and public speaker Mark Eaton has died at the age of 64. https://t.co/OAyFQTt2s2 — David James (@DavidDJJames) May 29, 2021

Eaton resided in Summit County, Utah following his retirement. He developed a career in the restaurant business and got into motivational speaking.

Our thoughts are with his friends and family members during this difficult time.

May he rest in peace.