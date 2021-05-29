The Spun

Former Utah Jazz Star Has Reportedly Died At 64

A general view of the Utah Jazz' stadium.

A former Utah Jazz star player has reportedly passed away at the age of 64, according to multiple reports.

Mark Eaton, a one-time All-Star and two-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year, has died. KUTV in Utah confirmed the news on Saturday morning.

Mark Eaton the former Utah Jazz player and two-time NBA defensive player of the year, has died. 2 News learned of his passing from two sources close to Eaton.

Eaton went for a bike ride around 8pm Friday in Summit County and did not return home. No foul play is suspected but his cause of death is not known.

Eaton, who played for the Jazz from 1982-1993, is one of the best defenders in team history. He was the Defensive Player of the Year in 1985 and ’89. Eaton was a five-time All-Defensive Team selection.

Eaton’s tragic passing has been confirmed by multiple Jazz reporters.

Eaton resided in Summit County, Utah following his retirement. He developed a career in the restaurant business and got into motivational speaking.

Our thoughts are with his friends and family members during this difficult time.

May he rest in peace.


