Mark Few Had Telling Comment After Jalen Suggs’ Big Shot

Jalen Suggs’ game-winning 3-point bank-shot might’ve been seen as “lucky” to some, but not to head coach Mark Few.

Gonzaga topped UCLA in an incredible Final Four game on Saturday night. The Bulldogs and the Bruins appeared to be heading toward a second overtime, as UCLA tied things up with less than five seconds to play. However, Suggs had other plans.

The star freshman quickly dribbled up the floor and banked in a three-point shot as time expired, giving Gonzaga the win.

It was one of the craziest finishes in college basketball history.

WHAT. JUST. HAPPENED. GONZAGA STAYS UNDEFEATED AT THE BUZZER! pic.twitter.com/27I8a2A9DA — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) April 4, 2021

Few wasn’t too surprised by Suggs’ shot, though.

Gonzaga’s head coach revealed that Suggs often makes shots just like that when the Bulldogs are practicing their end-of-game situations.

“We made a lucky one at the end, but I’m just telling you, he makes those ones all the time in practice… I knew when he shot it, it was going in,” Few said.

So, maybe it wasn’t so lucky.

Gonzaga and Baylor are scheduled to tip off at 9 p.m. E.T. on Monday night. The game will be televised on CBS.