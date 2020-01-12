Mark Ingram Has Brutally Honest Reaction To The Ravens’ Loss

The No. 1 seed Baltimore Ravens were stunned in the AFC Divisional Round by the Tennessee Titans on Saturday night. John Harbaugh’s team lost to Mike Vrabel’s squad, 28-12, getting eliminated early for the second straight season.

Perhaps things would’ve gone differently if Mark Ingram was healthy.

The Ravens’ star running back had just six carries for 22 yards in the loss. He clearly wasn’t 100 percent and spent most of the game on the sideline.

Ingram had a brutally honest reaction to the loss.

“S–t, we got our a– kicked,” he told reporters following the game.

Mark Ingram: Shit, we got our ass kicked #ravens pic.twitter.com/MqBXpZcbbC — Kimberley A. Martin (@ByKimberleyA) January 12, 2020

The Ravens were a great regular season team, but they were unable to get anything done in the playoffs. This isn’t the first time Ingram has been on a team like that.

“I’ve been on great teams that haven’t won s–t,” he said.

Mark Ingram was asked about being on great teams: “I’ve been on great teams that haven’t won shit.” #ravens — Kimberley A. Martin (@ByKimberleyA) January 12, 2020

The Titans, meanwhile, have advanced to the AFC Championship Game.

Tennessee will take on either Kansas City or Houston next Sunday. A trip to the Super Bowl will be on the line.