Mark Ingram Has Honest Reaction On Saints Coaching Hire: Fans React

NEW ORLEANS, LA - DECEMBER 24: Mark Ingram #22 of the New Orleans Saints in action against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on December 24, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Replacing Sean Payton with in-house Dennis Allen wasn't exactly a splashy decision by the Saints. However, Mark Ingram thinks it's the right one.

"I think that was huge, keeping the DNA the same," Ingram said, via the team's website.

"It's not like it's a full rebuild here. I think you have a team that can make a lot of noise and make a run at it. Obviously, we have to improve and get better and gel as a unit, but I think keeping the DNA of the team, the culture of the team the same, I think that's huge and I think we'll all benefit from it."

He added, "Obviously, D.A. is different from Sean. But D.A. has done a great job of just trying to keep it as normal as possible and adding his own kind of flavor to it. I think the defense is more used to it, because they spent so much time with him in defensive meetings. We only saw him sometimes when he had to fill in. But I like him a lot."

Are the Saints in line for a special season with Allen now at the helm? We'll find out later this fall.

"Dennis Allen coached a masterpiece against the BUCS, if Jameis pick up where he left off the Saints could give Tampa trouble," one fan said.

"His defense is incredible but.. offense is something to worry about because even though we beat the bucs 9-0 it wasn’t a pretty game so I hope he can work on his offensive coaching," a fan wrote.

It's going to fascinating to see what Allen can do in year one.