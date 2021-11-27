Mark May Has Message For Ohio State After Loss To Michigan

Heading into today’s big-time matchup, the Ohio State Buckeyes were favorites to take down the Michigan Wolverines and retain their spot in the College Football Playoff. But with today’s disappointing 42-27 loss in The Big House, the No. 2 team in the nation will now almost certainly drop out of the top four.

With this defeat for the Buckeyes, the next round of College Football Playoff rankings will see some major changeups at the top. And for the first time this season, the undefeated Cincinnati Bearcats will no doubt jump Ohio State.

After the conclusion of today’s game, former college/NFL star Mark May took to Twitter with a troll message for the Buckeyes.

“Ohio State is now the 2nd best team in Ohio,” he wrote.

In the last round of College Football Playoff rankings, Cincinnati became the first Group of Five program in college football history to crack the top four. And with a 35-13 win over ECU on Friday, the Bearcats will no doubt be ranked ahead of the Buckeyes in this week’s poll.

Obviously there’s no way to tell who stands as the best team in Ohio without a head-to-head matchup. May, who played his college ball at the University of Pittsburgh, was likely just looking to get a rise out of the Ohio State faithful.

The Bearcats will have one final shot to prove their worth as a College Football Playoff team with a matchup against the No. 19 Houston Cougars in the AAC Championship game Dec. 4.