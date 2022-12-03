Mark May Predicting 2 Conference Title Game Blowouts Today

After the Pac-12 gave us an instant classic with their conference title game last night, the other four Power Five conferences will hold their title games today. But ESPN's Mark May is expecting blowouts in about half of them.

Taking to Twitter, the ESPN analyst predicted blowouts for the SEC Championship Game between Georgia and LSU, and the Big Ten Championship Game between Michigan and Purdue.

For the SEC Championship Game, May is predicting the Bulldogs to beat the Tigers by four scores. He has the No. 1 team in the nation winning 44-17.

"(Georgia) is just so well rounded on both sides of the ball. I expect them to continue their solid play and win easily. I’ve got Georgia over LSU, 44-17," May tweeted.

As for the Big Ten Championship Game, May believes that a similar scoreline will take place with the Wolverines as they beat the Boilermakers 45-16.

"Michigan’s defense is 3rd in the nation on run defense and Purdue’s offense is terrible in the run game. You can’t be one dimensional and beat Michigan. I’m taking Michigan, 45-16," he wrote.

Those results would lock in Georgia and Michigan for the College Football Playoff. Their chances are already good even if they do stumble, but no undefeated Power Five team has ever failed to make the College Football Playoff.

Do you agree with Mark May? Will both of these games be blowouts?