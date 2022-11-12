Skip to main content
Mark May Predicting Significant College Football Upset Today

Analyst Mark May attends ESPN College Football Playoffs Night Of Champions.

College football analyst Mark May is predicting a significant upset on Saturday. He believes the No. 7 LSU Tigers will fall to the unranked Arkansas Razorbacks in Fayetteville later this afternoon.

May provided an explanation for this prediction on The Crowd's Line with co-host Lou Holtz. 

“This is one of those games where Arkansas is playing at home. LSU is coming off a big high and Arkansas they’re kind of embarrassed losing to Liberty last week, coach,” May said."... Raheim Sanders the running back has over 1,100 yards rushing. I think they’re going to try to play keep away in this game. I think Arkansas is going to go for the upset. I’ve got Arkansas upsetting LSU. It’s going to be a low-scoring game like it was last year but Arkansas wins this game 19-17.”

The Tigers are coming off an outstanding upset victory of their own over the Alabama Crimson Tide — moving their record to 7-2 on the season. Arkansas is coming off a disappointing upset loss to Liberty at home.

Today's game will kickoff at noon ET in Razorback Stadium.