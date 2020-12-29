Mark May Reacts To Dwayne Haskins Getting Released

The Washington Football Team officially cut ties with former first-round NFL Draft pick Dwayne Haskins on Monday night.

Haskins, 23, was a first-round pick out of Ohio State in 2019. He lasted less than two seasons in Washington due to struggles both on and off the field.

“This afternoon I met with Dwayne and informed him that we would be releasing him,” head coach Ron Rivera said on Monday. “I told him that I believe it benefits both parties that we go our separate ways. We want to thank Dwayne for his contributions these last two seasons and wish him well moving forward.”

Haskins started in Sunday’s loss to Carolina, but was benched in the second half. He is a week removed from his second COVID-19 protocol violation of the season.

Former Washington offensive lineman Mark May shared his reaction to the decision on Monday night.

“He must have been a distraction. That’s the cancer you can’t have in the locker room, you’ve got to get rid of him,” May told ABC 7 in Washington.

Haskins addressed the team’s decision with a statement.

“My time with the WFT has unfortunately come to an end,” Haskins said. “I thank the team and fans for the opportunity to play for the team I grew up rooting for. I take full responsibility for not meeting the standards of an NFL QB and will become a better man & player because of this experience.”