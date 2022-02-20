Mark May Reacts To Death Of Legendary NFL Wide Receiver

One of the greatest football players in Washington Commanders history passed away earlier this weekend.

Charley Taylor, a Hall of Fame wide receiver for Washington’s NFL franchise, died at the age of 80 this week.

The former Washington wide receiver played for the franchise from 1964-75 and again in 1977. He later was an assistant coach for the team from 1981-93.

“He represented the organization with excellence and class over three decades as a player and coach,” Commanders owners Dan and Tanya Snyder said in a statement. “Charley was a great man and will be sorely missed by all. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Patricia and the entire Taylor family during this time.”

Former Washington Commanders lineman Mark May, who played for the team while Taylor was an assistant coach, reacted to the tragic news on Twitter.

“Charley Taylor was an all time great player and an even better person! Rest in peace Charley,” he tweeted.

Rest in peace, Charley.