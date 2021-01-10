Mark May Releases Score Prediction For Alabama vs. Ohio State

Longtime Ohio State hater and former ESPN college football analyst Mark May has released his score prediction for the College Football Playoff national title game.

The Buckeyes, the No. 3 seed in the College Football Playoff, are set to take on No. 1 Alabama in the national championship game in Miami, Florida on Monday evening.

Ohio State is coming off a blowout win over No. 2 Clemson in the Sugar Bowl. The Buckeyes thumped Dabo Swinney and Co. in extremely satisfying fashion on New Year’s Day. Alabama, meanwhile, is coming off a strong win over Notre Dame at the “Rose Bowl” at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Alabama enters the national title game as the favorite and, unsurprisingly, that is who May is going with on Monday night.

May released his score prediction for Monday night’s College Football Playoff national championship game:

Alabama 45, Ohio State 31.

So, May is expecting Alabama to both win the game and cover the points spread. The Crimson Tide enter the national title game as a touchdown favorite over the Buckeyes.

Alabama and Ohio State are scheduled to kick off shortly after 8 p.m. E.T. on Monday night.

The game will be televised on ESPN.