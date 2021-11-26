Mark May Reveals His Score Prediction For Michigan-Ohio State Game

The Michigan-Ohio State game on Saturday is for all the marbles and it has the whole college football world talking about it.

Mark May revealed his winner on The Crowd’s Line Youtube page and thinks the Buckeyes are going to do more than cover the spread (-8). He has them winning 40-26 and advancing to the Big Ten Championship Game next week in Indianapolis.

(Skip to around the 1:30 mark).

It’s no surprise that May & likely many other experts will pick Ohio State in this one. The Buckeyes have had the Wolverines number for most of the last decade and won the last eight matchups.

Jim Harbaugh has yet to defeat OSU and he won’t get a better chance to do that than this year. His Wolverines come into this contest with the same record as the Buckeyes (10-1) and it will be played in Ann Arbor.

Michigan also has a ground game that can stack up to Ohio State’s. Both Blake Corum and Hassan Haskins have been dynamite this year, though Harbaugh hopes to have the former back for this game.

Corum has been hurt since Week 10 against Indiana and was deemed questionable earlier in the week.

The Wolverines also have a strong defense that’s ranked seventh in scoring defense. They’ll be going up against the top-scoring offense in the nation for this one, so it’s going to be a true case of an unstoppable force against an immovable object.

Kickoff is set for Saturday at Noon ET and it’ll be televised by FOX.