Mark May Reveals His Score Prediction For 'The Game'

College football analyst Mark May has revealed his score prediction for Saturday's marquee matchup between No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Michigan.

During the most recent edition of The Crowd's Line with Lou Holtz, May shared his two cents on the regular-season matchup of the year.

May has the visiting Wolverines stealing a game in Columbus with a 19-17 final score over the Buckeyes.

"Definitely a can’t miss game. I expect @UMichFootball to come in with a lot of confidence after last year. I’ve got Michigan in a close one, 19-17," he said.

May's prediction goes against the Las Vegas line. Ohio State is listed as eight-point favorites heading into this afternoon's game. The over/under total points line is set at 56, far higher than May's final score prediction.

The Game will kickoff at noon ET in the Buckeye's Ohio Stadium.