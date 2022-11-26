Skip to main content
Mark May Reveals His Score Prediction For 'The Game'

Analyst Mark May attends ESPN College Football Playoffs Night Of Champions.

College football analyst Mark May has revealed his score prediction for Saturday's marquee matchup between No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Michigan.

During the most recent edition of The Crowd's Line with Lou Holtz, May shared his two cents on the regular-season matchup of the year.

May has the visiting Wolverines stealing a game in Columbus with a 19-17 final score over the Buckeyes.

"Definitely a can’t miss game. I expect @UMichFootball to come in with a lot of confidence after last year. I’ve got Michigan in a close one, 19-17," he said.

May's prediction goes against the Las Vegas line. Ohio State is listed as eight-point favorites heading into this afternoon's game. The over/under total points line is set at 56, far higher than May's final score prediction.

The Game will kickoff at noon ET in the Buckeye's Ohio Stadium.