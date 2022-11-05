Mark May Reveals Score Prediction For Alabama-LSU

Mark May on air for ESPN.

College football analyst Mark May has picked his winner for tonight's marquee matchup between Alabama and LSU.

He has the Crimson Tide notching an easy 41-22 victory over the Tigers as they come off their bye week.

"This is a huge game for LSU, but I think Alabama pulls away at the end of the game. Bama wins 41-22," he said on The Crowd's Line.

Alabama hasn't been nearly as dominant this year. Nick Saban's squad has squeaked by in some games against lesser opponents and notched a loss to the Tennessee Volunteers earlier this season.

Tonight, the No. 6 Crimson Tide will head into a hostile away-game atmosphere in Death Valley. They're favored by nearly two touchdowns over No. 15 LSU, but they've shown weakness in hostile road environments so far this year.

This marquee SEC matchup will kickoff at 7 p.m. ET.