Mark Price Reacts To Shoutout From LeBron James
Mark Price got one heck of a shoutout on Sunday afternoon.
LeBron James shouted the longtime Cleveland Cavaliers point guard out for the career he produced, and Price really seemed to appreciate it.
"Appreciate the shoutout @KingJames, (it's) too bad we weren’t able to play together…we would have killed it!" Price tweeted.
Price played before James made it into the NBA. His career spanned from 1986-97 and consisted of 722 career games for four different teams.
He's best known for his time with the Cavaliers, James' old team. Price played in Cleveland for nine seasons (1986-94) and averaged over 15 points per game in eight of them.
After that, he played seven games for the Washington Wizards in 1995 before joining the Golden State Warriors in 1996. Price then finished his career with the Orlando Magic.
He's known for being one heck of a playmaker and a three-point shooter. He averaged nearly seven assists per season and was also 40% from beyond the arc during his career.
Based on their play styles, James and Price would've won a lot of games together had they played during the same era.