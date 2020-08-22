It was over 10 days ago that the Big Ten and the Pac-12 announced they’d be cancelling all fall sports, including college football. Still, the decision by both leagues is the talk of the sports world.

Saturday morning, former USC quarterback Mark Sanchez, speaking on ESPN’s College Football Live, implied that he doesn’t think that the leagues are just doing it because of safety – he thinks they’re also trying to figure out what they’re going to do about compensating players moving forward.

Sanchez says that college sports as we have known them are “over”. He says that players know they have more leverage now. Here’s what he had to say, via 247 Sports:

“I’m not minimizing the effects of COVID or myocarditis, I’m not a doctor and I’m not a scientist,” Sanchez said. “This is a very serious virus, and there are medical complications associated with it and these kids are potentially at risk. College football, the way I’ve experienced and the way we watch it and analyze it is over. These are new types of players who have more information and realize the leverage they have.

“This is now going to become a money issue, a compensation issue. It is bigger, in some ways, than just the virus. I’m not minimizing the effect of the virus. I’m saying that the Big Ten and the Pac-12 needed time to regroup and figure out how they’re going to come back, rebut some of these demands by these players and parents about how these players are going to be protected. And more importantly, compensated.”

It’s an interesting take, and one that may not be that far-fetched. Part of the reason college football is in disarray is that players are considered amateurs. Professional leagues are much better equipped to figure out a way to play during something like a pandemic.

Still, there doesn’t appear to be much hope for the Big Ten or the Pac-12 reversing their decisions. At the moment, the ACC, SEC and Big 12 are planning on moving forward with their seasons.